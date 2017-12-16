press release: Every winter thousands of dancers around the globe perform the famous Nutcracker fantasy; a tradition adored by the performing arts community and appreciated by a diverse audience. This year, Move Out Loud will contribute to this tradition with our third winter production.

Cracked: The Nutcracker Untold takes this classic performance to a whole new modern and relevant level. This year’s unique story recognizes the beauty and value of living in the present.

Shown through a contemporary lens, a variety of dance styles, and a musical score that moves beyond Tchaikovsky, Cracked: The Nutcracker Untold is sure to bring joy and sparkle to this holiday season!

PLEASE NOTE: The added 12:00pm show will be going on sale 11/27 at 11:00am.

Move Out Loud is one of the Madison’s most well-loved and popular children’s dance studios. Parents and kids alike adore it for it’s fun and positive learning environment, loving and energetic teachers, cutting-edge style and choreography, and because dancing at Move Out Loud makes them feel strong, confident, powerful, accomplished and proud.