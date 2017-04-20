Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy

Google Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00

UW Microbial Sciences Bldg.-Ebling Symposium Center 1550 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Free Public Lecture by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician, Hurley Children's Hospital and Michigan State University

Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, MPH, is assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and director of the pediatric residency program at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint, Michigan. Dr. Hanna-Attisha received her bachelor's and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Michigan and her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She completed her residency at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief of pediatric residency. Dr. Hanna-Attisha was recently heralded internationally for her study that exposed elevated lead blood levels in Flint children. Dr. Hanna-Attisha now directs the Michigan State University and Hurley Children's Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program to research, monitor and mitigate the impact of lead in Flint's drinking water.

Sponsored by:

Wisconsin Environmental Health Network

Wisconsin Medical Society

Global Health Institute

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment

Info

UW Microbial Sciences Bldg.-Ebling Symposium Center 1550 Linden Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map

Environment, Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

608-265-5296

Google Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy - 2017-04-20 19:00:00

Print

Thursday

April 6, 2017

  • Isthmus Picks

    -

    UW Cinematheque, Union South-Marquee & Chazen Museum of Art; Barrymore Theatre; and Sundance Cinemas 608

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer