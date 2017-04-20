Cracking the Case: The Flint Water Crisis & Public Health Advocacy

press release: Free Public Lecture by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician, Hurley Children's Hospital and Michigan State University

Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, MPH, is assistant professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and director of the pediatric residency program at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint, Michigan. Dr. Hanna-Attisha received her bachelor's and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Michigan and her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She completed her residency at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief of pediatric residency. Dr. Hanna-Attisha was recently heralded internationally for her study that exposed elevated lead blood levels in Flint children. Dr. Hanna-Attisha now directs the Michigan State University and Hurley Children's Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program to research, monitor and mitigate the impact of lead in Flint's drinking water.

Sponsored by:

Wisconsin Environmental Health Network

Wisconsin Medical Society

Global Health Institute

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment