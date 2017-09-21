Press release:

The Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) will be hosting their Craft Beer, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing on Thursday, September 21, 2017. The event will take place at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53714 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will taste their way around the room visiting 12 pairing stations of all Wisconsin products—artisan cheeses, craft beer and handcrafted chocolates.

In reference to last year’s event, Andrea Behling, food editor for Madison Magazine wrote, “the mothership of area pairings has to be the Craft Beer, Cheese and Chocolate Pairing.” She continued to describe it as “speed dating for Wisconsin’s most important food groups.”

Last year’s event featured craft brews from Madison breweries like Karben4’s Tokyo Sauna, The Lone Girl Brewing’s Towhead Belgian Blonde Ale, Parched Eagle’s Eagle Golden Ale Kolsch, MobCraft’s Hop Goes the Grapefruit, and House of Brews’ A-Frame Amber. Pairing stations have been graced with award-winning cheeses like Sartori’s Chipotle Bellavitano, Red Rock from Roelli Cheese Haus, Roth Cheese’s Grand Cru Original, and the 10 Year Sharp Cheddar from Hook’s Cheese Company. Fine chocolates like the salted caramel from Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier, the hazelnut praliné in dark chocolate from The Chocolate Caper, and the milk chocolate whiskey infused caramels from CocoVaa rounded out the tasting experience.

Expect to see new pairings this year including some of the newest breweries popping up in the area. Ticket sales start on August 1, with an early bird rate available until September 6. Regular rates are $35 for members of the Monona East Side Business Alliance and $50 for non-members. The first 100 attendees through the door will receive a commemorative tasting glass. Please visit the website for event updates. A pair of tickets will be given away on Facebook in mid-September.

The Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) is a business cooperative that works to promote commerce and the community for the area’s overall prosperity. MESBA is a private, not for profit, membership-driven organization comprised of approximately 350 businesses, charitable organizations, educational institutions, and civic entities.