Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00

Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin

press release: Friday, November 3, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 4, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Large variety of handmade items crafted by local artisans.  Quilts, jewelry, baskets, shawls, baby items, winter accessories, table runners, photographs, holiday decor, notecards, potato and popcorn bags. Admission is free.

For more information contact:

Laura Langer

Middleton Senior Center

831-2373

Info
Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-831-2373
to Google Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Craft Fair - 2017-11-03 00:00:00