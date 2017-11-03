Craft Fair
Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin
press release: Friday, November 3, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 4, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Large variety of handmade items crafted by local artisans. Quilts, jewelry, baskets, shawls, baby items, winter accessories, table runners, photographs, holiday decor, notecards, potato and popcorn bags. Admission is free.
For more information contact:
Laura Langer
Middleton Senior Center
831-2373
