Craft Lab: For One Who Finds Me
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Drop-in to Craft Lab where artist Danika Brubaker will help you create, tag, and hide a kindness-themed creation for a stranger to discover. Choose to create a tiny flower bouquet, drawing or letter. Conspire to make someone's day a little brighter; leave with the thrill (and empathy) of sharing your artistic creation with a stranger. More magic, more kindness!
Info
Crafts