Craftivism

Learning skills with textiles, knitting, and needle work. Begin the process in this workshop and take your skills home to practice, or join a community of learners near you and in your local library. Tools and materials will be provided. Drop in, no registration necessary. Ages 8-14 years old - younger children may attend with an adult helper. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Additional funding for this program is provided by the UW Public Humanities Exchange.
Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map