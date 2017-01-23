Craftivism

Learning skills with textiles, knitting, and needle work. Begin the process in this workshop and take your skills home to practice, or join a community of learners near you and in your local library. Tools and materials will be provided. Drop in, no registration necessary. Ages 8-14 years old - younger children may attend with an adult helper. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Additional funds for this program have been provided by the UW Public Humanities Exchange. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.