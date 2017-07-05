Craig Wilson

Steenbock Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 1922 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Before there were drones, photographer Craig Wilson was raising a camera on a kite to take intriguing photos from a new perspective. Come and see his latest exhibit “Photos From Cloudland” at the Steenbock Gallery in the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters at 1922 University Avenue. The show will run from 6/27 – 9/9. The work can be viewed Monday - Friday 9 AM - 4 PM. Please call ahead to confirm the office is open, 263-1692.  A reception will be scheduled at a later date.

Steenbock Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 1922 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726
608-263-1692
