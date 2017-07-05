× Expand Craig Wilson Juicy Future "Juicy Future" by Craig Wilson.

press release: Before there were drones, photographer Craig Wilson was raising a camera on a kite to take intriguing photos from a new perspective. Come and see his latest exhibit “Photos From Cloudland” at the Steenbock Gallery in the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters at 1922 University Avenue. The show will run from 6/27 – 9/9. The work can be viewed Monday - Friday 9 AM - 4 PM. Please call ahead to confirm the office is open, 263-1692. A reception will be scheduled at a later date.