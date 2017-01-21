Help the Friends of Cherokee Marsh celebrate their 10th anniversary with

a special presentation on Cranes! Ambassadors for Conservation:

Saturday, January 21, 10:00 am - 12 noon, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr

10:00 - 10:30 am: Friends of Cherokee Marsh annual meeting + 10 year celebration

10:30 - 11:30 am: Cranes! Ambassadors for Conservation with Richard Beilfuss, President of the International Crane Foundation. Learn about the 15 species of cranes and conservation efforts in Wisconsin and around the world.

Family friendly! Cake! Door prizes! Everyone welcome! No charge!

Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh

Questions? Contact Jan at info@cherokeemarsh.org or (608) 215-0426