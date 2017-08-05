Cranes of the World Festival
International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
press release: Engage in our day-long, family friendly event with guided nature walks, special programs, presentations, and activities all celebrating the 15 crane species of the world.
Adults (ages 18 and over) $9.50
Seniors (ages 65 and over) $8.00
Youth (ages 6-17) $5.00
Children (ages 5 and under) Free
Info
International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913 View Map