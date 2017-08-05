Cranes of the World Festival

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: Engage in our day-long, family friendly event with guided nature walks, special programs, presentations, and activities all celebrating the 15 crane species of the world.

Adults (ages 18 and over)       $9.50

Seniors (ages 65 and over)     $8.00

Youth (ages 6-17)                   $5.00

Children (ages 5 and under)  Free

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

608-356-9462

