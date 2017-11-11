Cranes/Vultures
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Cranes/Vultures cranks out original indie-folk-rock tunes, leaning heavily on vocal harmonies and ecstatic loops.
The dichotomy of the name reflects the versatile emotional style and personality of the music, ranging from soft, melodic, personal lyrics that push inward to punchy outward licks that will leave you dancing.
