Friday, November 24, 7:30 PM The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave

Monday, November 27, 7:00 PM North St. Cabaret, 610 North Street

Wednesday, November 29, 7:00 PM Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave

Thursday, November 30, 7:00 PM Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St

Left of Left Center presents Craving, a Variety Show

Written by Ned O'Reilly and Ben Seidensticker

Ready for a look into the world of deeply inappropriate vampires, Lenny the Sleaze, and sexual politics after death? Left of Left Center's first variety show, CRAVING, will satisfy your post-Turkey Day needs with a rotating lineup of short plays and sketches, musical guests, dance, and comedy.

Featuring musical guests including Lisa B, Britton Rea, and Honey and Brimstone.

Stand-up comedy by Heidi Zepeda.

Performances by Britton Rea, Noah Koebe, Lennox Forrester, Russell Wolff, Maxine Fleckner Ducey, Jason Compton, Cassie Kohrs, Annie Jay, Laura Kochanowski, and Claire Kannapell.

$10 suggested contribution at the door. leftofleftcenter.com/ reservations to book.