Crazylegs Plaza re:Design Workshop

press release: This is the first of three meetings regarding the future design of Crazylegs Plaza. Join us to learn about and provide input on future design opportunities for Crazylegs Plaza, including landscape design and public art, in an active, creative setting! Learn more and please RSVP.

Urban Assets, LLC is conducting public engagement for the Crazylegs Plaza and Wingra Park Entrance Project as part of the Monroe Street Reconstruction Project with the City of Madison. For more information, please contact Zia Brucaya at zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com or (608) 819-6566.