Crazylegs Plaza & Wingra Park Entrance

press release:

Join us for an open house and mosaic art input session regarding the final landscape designs and future public art for Crazylegs Plaza and the Wingra Park entrance!

City staff and project designers will be on hand to answer questions and gather input on the planned public art components. Both projects will be completed as part of the Monroe Street reconstruction in 2018.

Choose your own adventure with this two-part event:

Open House, HotelRED lobby: Community members interested in viewing the final designs for both locations may stop by the HotelRED lobby at any time from 6:00-7:30PM to view and learn more.

Mosaic Art Input Session, HotelRED meeting room: Community members interested in providing input on the character and content of the future mosaic art at both locations are invited to join artist Marcia Yapp, city staff and landscape designers in the first-floor meeting room from 6:00-7:15PM to participate in a creative public art input session. An orientation presentation will begin at 6:00PM.

RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information about the Monroe Street Reconstruction planning process, please visit the City of Madison project website: www.cityofmadison.com/engineering/projects/monroe-street.