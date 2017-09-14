Crazylegs Plaza & Wingra Park Entrance

press release: Join us on Thursday, September 14, to discuss detailed design options (rendered images) developed by Ken Saiki Design for both Crazylegs Plaza and the entrance to Wingra Park. These renderings will be developed using input from previous public workshops and will also involve public art concepts developed by local artist Marcia Yapp.

Note: This is the second of three total meetings that will be held prior to the end of the year regarding the future design of Crazylegs Plaza and the Wingra Park Entrance. The third and final meeting in this process will involve a presentation of the final design for each location, based on input from this meeting.

The agenda will include:

Presentation of design alternatives (rendered as images), developed by local landscape architecture firm Ken Saiki Design. Discussion of community preferences among the design alternatives presented. This discussion will strongly inform development of the final landscape design and public art components for each location.

Register for this workshop. If you are unable to register online, you are still welcome to attend.

Urban Assets, LLC is conducting public engagement for the Crazylegs Plaza and Wingra Park Entrance Project as part of the Monroe Street Reconstruction Project with the City of Madison. For more information, please contact Zia Brucaya at zia@urbanassetsconsulting.com or (608) 819-6566.