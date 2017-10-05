Crazywise
Lake Edge United Church of Christ 4200 Buckeye Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Showing of “Crazywise” Thursday October 5 at 6:30pm at Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Road
Join statewide mental health advocates and interested others as we view this award winning documentary and hold a discussion following. This film looks at mental illness and spirituality in indigenous cultures and western society. All welcome. Please share widely. View the trailer here:
"Crazywise" trailer
Lake Edge United Church of Christ 4200 Buckeye Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
