Create, Connect, Ignite: The Business of Freelance Writing

press release: Trying to launch or increase your profile and/or your visibility as a freelance writer? Learn how to connect with different media outlets (print and digital); the pros and cons of freelancing; and insightful tools for how to start building those crucial connections on a local and national level by using effective self-promotion via social media, other web-based platforms and direct interactions in your community.

Instructor ​Rachel Werner is the assistant editor of BRAVA, a magazine created by women for women. She's also a fitness instructor, health coach, blogger and a 2016-2017 national WomenRide4Change Ambassador. Her passionate commitment to holistic wellness and sustainable agriculture keeps her a Midwestern girl at heart.