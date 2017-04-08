Create Your Message for Earth Day Marching

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release:

The Sierra Club and First Unitarian Society will be hosting two opportunities to get together and create something to wear or bring to the Earth Day marches: 

  • Saturday, April 8, 12:30 to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

These will be family, multi-gen friendly events, held at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison. We will provide the space and some basic art supplies including poster board. You supply the creative ideas and materials if you have them for yourself or to share. To be prepared, we ask that you RSVP with Liz Wessel, lizard59sc@yahoo.com. Please let us know number of people and ages. Please direct questions to Liz as well.  

We also need volunteers for art/poster sessions! We need help with set-up, helping with projects and of course clean up. For dates and volunteer times, please go to Sign Up:http://signup.com/go/6pT7aS

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

