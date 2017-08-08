Creating a Bee-utiful Garden for Local Pollinators
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release:
Summer Workshop: Creating a Bee-utiful Garden for Local Pollinators
August 8: 5:30-7:30pm (Allen Centennial Garden)
Join Garden Executive Director, Ben Futa, and Apiary Student Director, Will Olson, on a guided walk to discover how Allen Centennial Garden is supporting local pollinators. After the walk, create a pollinator home to take home and bee-utify your garden.
$15 for non-members | $12 for members
