Creating a Bee-utiful Garden for Local Pollinators

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Summer Workshop: Creating a Bee-utiful Garden for Local Pollinators

August 8: 5:30-7:30pm (Allen Centennial Garden)

Join Garden Executive Director, Ben Futa, and Apiary Student Director, Will Olson, on a guided walk to discover how Allen Centennial Garden is supporting local pollinators. After the walk, create a pollinator home to take home and bee-utify your garden.

$15 for non-members | $12 for members

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

