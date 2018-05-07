Creating an Effective Website

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Your business website is just as important as your storefront. You will learn: how to create a simple website for your business, what to include, and typical online visitor behaviors. In partnership with Madison Black Chamber.

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-257-5450
