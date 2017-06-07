Creating Safe Communities

press release:

The Northside Planning Council will host a public community meeting to discuss creating a safer community this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 6 - 8 pm at Mendota Elementary School.

The gathering will provide an opportunity for residents to voice concerns, share feelings and contribute ideas about how to create safer neighborhoods after the loss of a community member to a fatal shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments last week.

Childcare, food and local support resources will be available at the meeting. For more information check out the NPC's FB page at Facebook.com/northsidemadison or call (608) 230-1221.