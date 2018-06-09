Creative Recycled Cosplay

press release: Do you love to create awesome, fashion-forward, or just plain wacky costumes to express your larger than life personality? Would you like to? Join us for a very special rainbow and glitter filled Saturday of cosplay fun. Craft armor from egg crates, gowns from mylar, suits from bubble wrap,or shoes from duct tape and strut your stuff on the Sequoya red carpet. Children under the age of 7 will need grown-up help. Many awesome supplies are welcome but please bring any special materials you may want to use. Registration begins May 26th. Register online, in person or by phone at 608-266-6385