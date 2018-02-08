RSVP for Creatively Harvesting and Managing Stormwater in Your Landscape

press release: You can turn drainage solutions into features that enhance your landscape, protect natural waterways, and keep your basement dry. Paul Ganshert, registered landscape architect from Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes, will discuss various stormwater solutions for the homeowner that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.

Thursday, February 15, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 8

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-04