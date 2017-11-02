The Creditors

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: This fall, the Touchstone takes on a darker hue. A seemingly solid relationship suddenly teeters, attacked from without and within. Motes of mistrust, sown in a calculated pattern, and fed by a subtle skepticism of loving and being loved. Doubt can be an insidious poison, and that doubles down when you’re talking about marriage. Because sometimes, in the mind’s stealthy quiet, a question surfaces: Am I enough? Yes or no, the answer carries consequences. Deception is a fascinating drug, and this play sells it in spades. A riveting psychological thriller to close the season.

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Jim DeVita & Marcus Truschinski

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map

Theater & Dance

608-588-2361

