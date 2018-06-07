Crestwood Elementary Stop Motion Animation Films

press release: Join art instructor Luke Bassuener and his students to view an evening of stop motion animated films featuring stories from mythology. The short films were created by Crestwood Elementary students, some of whom will be on hand to answer all of your questions. The students' film Daedalus and Icarus won a Golden Badger Award at the 2017 Wisconsin Film Festival. This event is offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Film Festival and is funded by a generous grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.