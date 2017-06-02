Cribshitter, Something to Do

press release: Opening night! Broom Street Theater's premiere of Richard "Picks" Montana, a seamless blend of Shakespeare, sexting, and the law, opens at 8:00 pm on this very day, two blocks from the Wisco. Bring your program from the play and get in free to the Wisco!

AFTER-PARTY: Cribshitter. S2D. Together again. For the first time.

Cribshitter sounds like your dreams fastened to the wings of a raptor. IMPORTANT: It's Eric's last show, so come out and show him a good time. Steve Albini-approved "Acapulco" gives your ears a sensual massage here: https:// cribshitter.bandcamp.com/

Something To Do sounds like what Marvin Berry was telling his cousin about, with some horns and ska bits too. Recent cover of the Canadian national anthem "Hotline Bling" is up here:

https:// somethingtodo.bandcamp.com/

$11 gets you into the play at 8:00 and the show at 10:00, otherwise, $5 gets you into the show. 21+. They have beer at the The Wisco aka Willy St Pub & Grill.