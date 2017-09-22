Crime Prevention & Safety Conference & Expo

press release: Triad of Wisconsin/RSVP Triad of Dane County's 15th Annual Crime Prevention and Safety Conference Expo

Taking Positive Steps in Uncertain Times: Learning to Stay Safe

Friday, September 22, 7:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

American Family Insurance Training Center, 6000 American Parkway

$35/$25 for age 60 + Includes continental breakfast and lunch

See the full schedule & register online or call 608-441- 7897

Plan to join other seniors, area law enforcement officials and senior agency staffers for this important conference on crime-related and safety issues that affect older adults.

The day will include a Welcome by Rock County Sheriff, Bob Spoden on "Why Law Enforcement Needs the Community and Why the Community Needs Law Enforcement" at 8:45 a.m. and a Keynote speech by Trudy Gregorie, National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA) Executive Director and National Triad Association Board Member on "The Value of Triads for Community Response and Prevention of Crimes That Target Older Adults" at 9:00 a.m.

Workshop topics will include elder abuse, safe driving strategies, psychology used by con artists, heroin/opioid treatment projects, tools for tech savvy seniors, elder depression and suicide, identity theft, personal safety tips, aging in place, hoarding, and elder rights project.

Major Sponsors: Old National Bank, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Foundation, Ho-Chunk, Area Agency of Dane County, Dane County Sheriff's Office, Triad of Wisconsin, RSVP of Dane County, Corporation for National & Community Service