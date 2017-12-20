Crochet Club
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Come join the community of crocheters at Alicia Ashman Library each first and third Wednesday of the month. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, you'll enjoy the camaraderie of sharing an evening with other crocheters. See what others are working on, get advice from other crocheters, learn new techniques, and share your own work.
Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Crafts