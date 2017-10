MAKERS, CRAFTERS & DOERS: Have you always wanted to learn to crochet? Now’s your chance to pursue this creative dream with this fun and simple lesson! Anne Lies will show you the basics and get you started on your first project. We’ll provide the supplies; all you need is curiosity, creativity, and a desire to learn this fun and versatile craft. Registration is limited for this event, so RSVP early. This event is perfect for those ages 12 and up.