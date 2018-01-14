Cross Country Ski Demo

× Expand Lake Farm County Park in winter.

press release: Want to learn how to cross country ski or just need a refresher lesson? Come to the Lussier Family Heritage Center and Lake Farm County Park on Sunday, January 14 for free demos by Madnorksi, Madison’s premier Nordic ski club!

From 1 – 3 PM, Madnorksi volunteers will provide instruction for all ski levels on Lake Farm County Park’s five miles of groomed trails, accessible just behind the Lussier Center. Then, enjoy a bonfire, treats and warm refreshments provided by the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area and Dane County Parks.

Please bring your own ski equipment. A Dane County Trail permit is required for all skiers 16 years and older – purchase online at https://www.reservedane.com/ or buy your permit at the event. Email Clare at Carlson.clare@countyofdane.com for more information; RSVP is requested.

Note: This event is dependent on snow conditions – please check www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org for event status.