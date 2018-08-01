press release:The CrossFit Games are the ultimate proving grounds for the Fittest on Earth. Only the top fraction of a percent will advance from the Open and Regionals to earn the chance to compete on the big stage.

For the second consecutive year, the CrossFit Games will be held in Madison, Wisconsin. This year’s event will be held at the Alliant Energy Center, Aug. 1-5. Tickets will go on sale in April.

During downtime in the competition, fans can take part in many activities. There will be more than 200,000 square feet of exhibitors and sponsors, a 20,000-square-foot beer garden, an expanded food court and seating area, space for RV and tent camping, 20,000 square feet of spectator workout space, opportunities to try the same workouts as the athletes, live demonstrations from CrossFit Subject Matter Experts, concerts and more! The entire city of Madison will be geared up for the Games, with great dining, drinking and outdoor activities throughout the city.