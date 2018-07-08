Cruis'n Wisconsin
Annual car, motorcycle & truck show, 8 am-5 pm, 7/8, McKellar Park, Blanchardville, with raffle, refreshments. $2 (free ages under 12; vehicle registration until noon, $15). 608-523-4338.
