$25 ($20 adv.).

press release: Crystal Castles are an experimental electronic band from Toronto, Ontario, the project of songwriter/producer Ethan Kath. Crystal Castles are known for exhilarating live shows and lo-fi melancholic homemade productions. They released many limited vinyl singles in 2006 and 2007 before releasing a trilogy of critically acclaimed albums between 2008 and 2012. Debut album, Crystal Castles , was released in 2008 and was listed on NME's "Top 100 Greatest Albums of the Decade" list at No. 39. In 2010 second album, titled (II) , charted on the Billboard 200, and included their first worldwide charting single "Not In Love" featuring vocalist Robert Smith of The Cure. The album has received general acclaim and was placed on many 2010 top critics lists. Third album (III) was released on November 12, 2012 and was the number 1 album of 2012 on Tumblr and on The Hype Machine. The album included four singles: "Plague," "Wrath of God," "Sad Eyes" and "Affection." Crystal Castles' fourth album, Amnesty (I), was released in the Summer of 2016 through Casablanca Records. "Frail" and "Deicide" (both Hype Machine # 1's) have trailed the new album, the first Crystal Castles songs to feature vocalist Edith.