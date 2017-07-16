CSArt Dinner

press release: ALL has partnered with VEA Events and R.E. Golden Produce to bring the culinary arts into our galleries in celebration of the inaugural CSArt Madison. Join local chefs, artists, and musicians in raising funds for ALL while you enjoy a three-course meal surrounded by the artwork of CSArtists paired with the creations of local chefs made with product donated by local farms. Chefs and musicians will find inspiration in the artwork to create a one of a kind immersive dining environment. Please reserve a time to partake in this unique visible, edible, audible experience. Tickets include: 3 courses, a light dessert and a welcome beverage (vegetarian, gluten free, non-alcoholic available). Seating is limited. Each dining experience will last approximately an hour and a half. Late arrivals are not guaranteed entry. Online reservations end 1 hour before each seating. Walk-ins welcome if space is available. Please contact bethany@veaevents.com with questions or dietary restrictions.

Current ALL members and CSArt shareholders receive $5 discount (for member/shareholder use only, not applicable to guests).

CHEFS

July 16th: Rob Grisham of Isthmus Dining Company

July 23rd: Shanna Pacifico of The Madison Blind and David Rodriguez of Melted, INTL Fine Dining Food Truck, and Car to Table