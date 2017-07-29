press release:

FRESH , an exhibition of recent works by the ten artists of CSArt Madison 2017, opens this weekend, featuring Faisal Abdu'Allah, Katharine DeLamater, John Hitchcock, Helen Lee, J. Myszka Lewis, Dakota Mace, Jason Ruhl, Chelsea Thompto, Bernadette Witzack, and Ariel Wood. Summer gallery hours are Wed-Fri 12-5pm and Sat 11am-3pm. The closing reception and CSArt Madison Share Pick-up Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 29, 5-9pm. A small number of CSArt Madison shares and half-shares are still available. Purchase a share now and receive homegrown artwork in just a few short weeks!