press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is pleased to announce the ten featured artists for the 2018 season of CSArt Madison—southern Wisconsin’s first Community Supported Art program—and will begin selling member shares on April 2, 2018.

The 2018 CSArt Madison artists are: Hannah O'Hare Bennett, Derrick Buisch, Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez, Erica Hess, Leslie Iwai, Lesley Numbers, Leslie Smith III, Kayla Story, Andrew Villanueva, and SPOOKY BOOBS COLLECTIVE.

Much like Community Supported Agriculture programs, in which shareholders invest in a local farm and receive shares of fruits and vegetables, CSArt Madison asks shareholders to invest directly in the arts community with a ‘buy local’ mentality. Participating artists—selected through an open call process by the ALL Curatorial Board and four invited Community Jurors —receive a stipend to create 61 “shares” for the program (50 for shareholders, 10 for the participating artists, and 1 for ALL's permanent collection). Interested collectors or “shareholders” purchase a share, and in return, receive one piece of locally-produced artwork from each of the ten featured artists. Additionally, artists are given the opportunity to display larger-scale works (different from works in the CSArt shares) at ALL during a month-long exhibition in the gallery. Artists will also have the opportunity to either open their studio or participate in a panel discussion in April–May 2018 for prospective shareholders to meet the artists and learn more about their work. The culminating pick-up event will coincide with an opening reception for the exhibition on Saturday, June 9, 2018, providing another opportunity for the general public to meet the participating artists and view their work.

Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) first launched CSArt Madison in 2017, in the interest of supporting the local culture and creative economy of Dane County. All fifty shares available were sold, and it is expected that shares will sell out quickly again this year. Shares cost $300 and can be purchased online at artlitlab.org or by contacting Arts + Literature Laboratory. Sales of CSArt shares begin on April 2, 2018. On June 9, 2018 shares will be distributed at a pick-up event and exhibition reception providing opportunities for artists and patrons to further connect.

Important Dates:

● Shares available for purchase beginning April 2, 2018.

○ Full shares: $300 (10 works)

○ Half shares: $150 (5 works)

○ Purchase online (artlitlab.org) or in person (2021 Winnebago St.)

● Exhibition on view: June 9 - June 30, 2018

● Artwork pick-up event & reception: June 9, 6-9pm

CSArt Madison is organized by the Arts + Literature Laboratory Curatorial Board. The project is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

Admission to exhibitions at Arts + Literature Laboratory is free. Located in the historic Patternworks building in the Schenk's Corners area, Arts + Literature Laboratory is a community art space for visual, literary, and performing artists to share their work and create new connections.