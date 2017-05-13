CSArt Madison Studio Visits

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is pleased to announce the schedule of studio visits for the artists in CSArt Madison—southern Wisconsin’s first Community Supported Art program.

Based locally in Dane County, participating artists represent the spectrum from internationally-renowned to emerging talent. Studio visits are a unique opportunity for prospective CSArt Madison shareholders to meet the artists, explore a variety of disciplines, and preview one-of-a-kind CSArt works-in-progress.

Studio visits are free and open to the public. RSVP to csart@artlitlab.org or 608.770.2052.

SATURDAY 5/13

Humanities (455 N Park Street): John Hitchcock 1:00 – 1:30pm

Art Lofts (111 N Frances Street): Dakota Mace 2:15 – 2:45pm; Chelsea Thompto 2:50 – 3:20pm ; Helen Lee 3:25 – 3:55pm; Faisal Abdu’Allah 4:00 – 4:30pm

SATURDAY 6/3

223 E Mifflin Street: J. Myszka Lewis 3:00 – 3:30pm

SUNDAY 6/4

Arts + Literature Laboratory (2021 Winnebago Street): Katharine DeLamater 2:00 – 2:30pm: Ariel Wood 2:30 – 3:00pm; Bernadette Witzack 3:00 – 3:30pm

SUNDAY 6/11

30 N 4th Street: Jason Ruhl 2:00-2:30pm

Much like Community Supported Agriculture programs, in which shareholders invest in a local farm and receive shares of fruits and vegetables, CSArt Madison asks shareholders to invest directly in the arts community with a buy local mentality. Participating artists—selected by the ALL Curatorial Board through an open call process—receive a stipend to create small-scale artwork “shares” for the program. Interested collectors or “shareholders” purchase a share, and in return, receive one piece of locally-produced art from each of the ten featured artists.

CSArt Madison is organized by the Arts + Literature Laboratory Curatorial Board. The project is supported in part by funds from the Madison Arts Commission and Dane Arts, with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is a community art space for visual, literary and performing artists to share their work and create new connections.