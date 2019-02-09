Cuarteto Casals
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
×
Marc Campa
Cuarteto Casals
press release: Named after the great Catalan cellist Pau Casals, Barcelona-based Cuarteto Casals is a string quartet dedicated to performing the great masterpieces from the 17th century to present day. As the 2018 quartet-in-residence at the Royal Palace in Madrid, they serve as musical ambassadors and shed light on Spanish talent and culture.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music