Cuarteto Casals

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Named after the great Catalan cellist Pau Casals, Barcelona-based Cuarteto Casals is a string quartet dedicated to performing the great masterpieces from the 17th century to present day. As the 2018 quartet-in-residence at the Royal Palace in Madrid, they serve as musical ambassadors and shed light on Spanish talent and culture.

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-265-2787
