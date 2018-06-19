Culinary Herbs
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: In this workshop, we will visit the farm's heritage garden to look at some popular and easy to grow herbs, discussing how to grow and store them. Then we'll explore (by taste-test!) several recipes using herbs as the base ingredient and everyone will create a customized bouquet garni to take home. Herb workshop is $8/person. Ages 12 & under are free. No sign up deadlines.
