Cult of Lip, And Illusions, Glassmen, Heather the Jerk

press release:

Half-Stack Fall Showcase:

And Illusions

A Madison duo comprised of Emili Earhart and Michael Groome, And Illusions blends noise textures, psychedelic colors, and krautrock-influenced passages in a loosely arranged structure. (they really really need to get down some recordings so I can space out on my couch to this noise)

Cult of Lip (MPLS):

This psychedelic rock band puts on one hell of a show. Give them a warm Madison welcome and buy some of their amazing recordings.

https://www.facebook.com/vatsvatsvats/

https://thecultoflip.bandcamp.com

Heather The Jerk

One Madison’s most amazing musiacns goes solo and it’s crazy good! Also a member of The Hussy & Proud Parents. Toe taping melody!

Glassmen

http://www.glassmenband.com

Glassmen is experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, and reflective — like glass.

This event will be a fundraiser for Proud Theater .

Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting and innovative youth theater program whose mission is ‘to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ and allied youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism’.

Read more at: http://proudtheater.org

Donation 5-10 bucks

All Ages

Be respectful of everyone