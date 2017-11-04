Cult of Lip, And Illusions, Glassmen, Heather the Jerk
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Half-Stack Fall Showcase:
And Illusions
A Madison duo comprised of Emili Earhart and Michael Groome, And Illusions blends noise textures, psychedelic colors, and krautrock-influenced passages in a loosely arranged structure. (they really really need to get down some recordings so I can space out on my couch to this noise)
Cult of Lip (MPLS):
This psychedelic rock band puts on one hell of a show. Give them a warm Madison welcome and buy some of their amazing recordings.
Heather The Jerk
One Madison’s most amazing musiacns goes solo and it’s crazy good! Also a member of The Hussy & Proud Parents. Toe taping melody!
Glassmen
Glassmen is experimental indie rock with guitar, organ pedals, drums, and vibrato. The sound, sometimes jarring, is fragile, sharp, and reflective — like glass.
This event will be a fundraiser for Proud Theater .
Proud Theater is an award-winning, exciting and innovative youth theater program whose mission is ‘to change the world through the power of theater and the theater arts, and to make a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ and allied youth through the tenets of art, heart, and activism’.
Donation 5-10 bucks
All Ages
Be respectful of everyone