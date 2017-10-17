Cultivating the Dream

press release:

Many Hands Make Fair Work

When you think of Wisconsin as America’s Dairyland you often picture a cow munching grass on a green hillside, a farmer standing confidently next to her tractor heading out to chop hay, or a nice plate of artisan cheese. You might not immediately picture the workers who are behind the cow being out on the grass in-between milkings, pulling the haywagons, or working in the cheese plants. In this second talk in the American Dream series Michael Bell and Sarah Lloyd will discuss the many hands behind the scenes of Wisconsin agriculture and what structures are necessary to build a fair labor system the gets our food from field to fork.

Contributors

Michael Bell is Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sarah Lloyd is the Special Projects Coordinator for the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Secretary of the Board and Director of Development for the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. In addition to her off-farm work Sarah helps her husband Nels Nelson on the Nelson family dairy farm outside Wisconsin Dells.