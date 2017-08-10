Culture Community

press release: Are you ready to become more mindful at work? Career coach and diversity/inclusion consultant, Deborah Biddle, will help us explore unconscious or hidden biases and how it impacts business environments and work relationships. Discover how your unconscious biases may affect your professional colleagues, your broader workplace, and yourself. You’ll leave with practical strategies to identify and counter your own biases, as well as practical tools for building deeper, more robust intercultural relationships.