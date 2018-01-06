Cure Cabin Fever: The Hodag of the North Woods
Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin
The Hodag of the North Woods
Meet our hodag and make yourself into a hodag! Find out what a hodag is! Plus, the first Saturday of the month means Story Saturday at the Museum; join us for a reading of Happy the Hodag at 11am.
Cure Cabin Fever happens on Saturdays in January at the Wisconsin Historical Museum. Each Saturday, the Museum will have free, family-friendly, drop-in activities to help shake off those winter blues!
Event date: 01/06/2018
Time: 10am-2pm
Admission fee: Free with admission by suggested donation: $5/adult, $3/child