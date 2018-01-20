Cure Cabin Fever: Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox

press release:

Dress up like Paul Bunyan and build yourself a log cabin! Eat a mighty meal fit for lumberjacks and lumberjills provided by Blue Plate Catering starting at 10am. Food will be served while supplies last.

Cure Cabin Fever happens on Saturdays in January at the Wisconsin Historical Museum. Each Saturday, the Museum will have free, family-friendly, drop-in activities to help shake off those winter blues!

Time: 10am-2pm

Admission fee: Free with admission by suggested donation: $5/adult, $3/child