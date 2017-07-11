press release: Fourth graders to eighth graders are encouraged to participate in three lab experiments involving DNA extraction, brain experimentation and dissection and a 3D printer medical device.

The “Curiosity Cube” by MilliporeSigma is a retrofitted shipping container that has been transformed into a mobile science lab. Equipped with the latest technology, it provides a learning environment for all ages to become immersed in specific science topics.

The Goodman Community Center is hosting a Curiosity Cube focused on “The Unseen World,” which will be parked in Goodman’s parking lot on July 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Families with children in grades fourth through eighth are encouraged to participate in the experimentation.

Specifically, participants will learn about the importance of DNA and see their own DNA through a DNA extraction experiment. They will use a digital microscope and leap motion technology to look at human brain cells and a skull. And, they will be able to use a 3D printer to create a custom microbe.