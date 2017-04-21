Curt Oren with Taralie Peterson, Terror Pidgeon Surround Sound Laydowns, Midwaste

press release: This show is gonna be crazy. There's gonna be a hexaphonic PA and 2 projectors. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets and pillows and chill out on some gnarly visuals and sounds from all ends of the spectrum

Curt Oren feat. Taralie Peterson is a duo overflowing with talent. A one of a kind performance from these two multi instrumental performers.

Terror Pidgeon Surround Sound Laydowns:::::"TPSSLD is a new show I'm building this winter. It's a set of mostly brand new TP music performed for an audience that is lying on the ground. The music is performed in hexaphonic sound, with a speaker in each corner and a subwoofer on each side of the audience all operating independently, creating a lush, serene, and for brief moments, punishing, soundscape. The show is a half hour long. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, sleeping bags, pillows, foam, thermarests, and big stuffed animals to the show for their comfort. Air mattresses cannot be accommodated for spatial and sonic reasons."

Midwaste - Planar dystopia. Drone and cassette manipulation. Live sampling of high band radio frequencies. 423.56, 7863.42, 17, 33.4. Self interrogation. Pantograph. Reliquary.

Donation 5 bucks. All ages. Safe Space for all. No drinking