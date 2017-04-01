April 1, 8 pm (doors at 7) Curtis McMurtry, suggested donation $10

Curtis McMurtry's second record The Hornet's Nest releases at the end of the month and I can't wait. I wasn't sure what to expect when James McMurtry's kid showed up to play a show here a couple years back, but he won everyone over with awkwardly endearing charm and seriously killer songwriting. I can't believe it took two years for him to come back.

January 9, 8 pm (doors at 7) David Dondero/Trapper Schoepp, suggested donation $10

press release: "Inside the Cat's Eye" is Dondero's 11th studio album and it adds even more nuance and heart to any already impression body of work.This record is warm and lush in sound and David still has his way with words.

What others have said in the past:

"This is the sound of a man on fire. Smart, funny and honestly out of his mind; but he comes back long enough to sing about it. One of the best singer/songwriters I've ever heard."-- Bob Boilen, NPR

"Dondero is this generation's Townes Van Zandt, a peripatetic tumbleweed casting across the country's highways and dirt roads searching for truth and love. His reedy tenor shuffles through clever verbal forays, over raga-muffin folk, brightened by Dondero's road-wizened stoicism"-- Houston Chronicle

"He has a terrific ear and eye for simple detail, for spinning songs out of the mundane just as deftly as standards like love and loss."-- David Bevan, Pitchfork

One of Kiki Schueler's favorite records of the year is opener Trapper Schoepp's engaging Rangers & Valentines. In addition to the impossibly catchy "Ogallala," there's the hilariously authentic talking blues song "Talking Girlfriend Blues."

