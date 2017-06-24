press release: Z.Bella Boutique and Inspo and Co. have announced a new collaborative event, “Curve Shop” - a plus-size pop-up consignment sale on Saturday, June 24th. A recent study by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education reported that the average American women is a size 16. Yet many clothing brands don’t produce clothing above a size 12 or 14. Average-sized women have a difficult time finding flattering, fun fashion that won’t break the bank in most popular clothing stores.

The first Curve Shop will be on June 24 from 10am to 6pm at the Courtyard by Marriot MadisonWest/Middleton located at 2266 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562.

The goal of Curve Shop Consignment Sale is to help women find gently used plus-size clothing that fits and flatters their curves at affordable prices.

“While we only sell new clothing at z.bella boutique, we understand that finding fashionable plus size clothing can be very difficult,” said Zoe Schuler, owner of z.bella boutique. “We want to help area women feel fabulous in their clothing, no matter where they find it. And we’re excited to help consignors make a little money for their gently used clothing and hopefully they’ll be able to use it to find even more fabulous pieces.”

Attendees will be able to shop a large selection of spring & summer plus-size fashion in women’s sizes 12 and up. Curve Shop will provide a body positive space for all attendees and entrance is free.

Curve Shop has also partnered with MOM (Middleton Outreach Ministry) and will donate all unsold/unclaimed clothing to their shelter.

Curve Shop is still accepting consignors. Anyone interested can visit the Curve Shop Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ curveshopconsignment to fill out a consignment application.

All consignors will be invited to a consigner only VIP shopping event on Friday, June 23.

About Curve Shop co-founders: Zoe Schuler, is the owner of Z.Bella Boutique -- a local, family-owned plus-size clothing boutique in Middleton, Wisconsin. Inspo and Co. is a body positive lifestyle blog created by stylist and plus-size model Katrina Simyab. She strives to create spaces and content that encourages women to live beautifully, love themselves and embrace making basic, look brilliant.