CUTTER’S WAY (CUTTER AND BONE)

USA | 1981 | 35mm | 105 min.

Director: Ivan Passer; Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Heard, Lisa Eichorn

Country club gigolo Richard Bone (Bridges) witnesses the aftermath of a murder and then gets embroiled in a plot to extort an ultra-rich business executive who may or may not be the killer. Passer’s sun-drenched, California noir also offers exquisitely dark character studies not only of Bone, but of his disabled Vietnam-vet buddy Alex Cutter and Cutter’s alcoholic wife, Mo (Heard and Eichhorn in career-defining perform ances) before building to an exciting climax that sets the stage for one of the great final moments in all of film. (BR)

Summer Cinematheque/35mm Forever!

Our summer programming will provide due attention to the once standard and now increasingly rarified mode of motion picture exhibition via 35mm film prints. More than two thirds of our selections, an exciting array of international gems from throughout cinema history, will be shown on 35mm. Our other Summer picks include attractive new digital restorations of global movie classics, a sneak preview of one of the year’s best reviewed American indies, and a lovingly assembled collection of baseball-themed newsreels.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.