Cyrano de Bergerac

press release: Embark on this glorious romance, swept through with beauty, wit and heart-stopping action. All this, supplied with panache by our iconic Cyrano – a gallant who lives life full-tilt, parrying foes with both swordplay and wordplay. Leading every charge with a glint in his eye, a soul full of poetry and a world of longing in his expansive heart. Just one thing stands in the way of his happiness. If he can see his way free of it, he may just carry the day. A night of theater this perfect is something to be celebrated; a breathtaking love letter addressed to us all.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Chike Johnson, Brian Mani, Cristina Panfilio, John Taylor Phillips, James Ridge, Laura Rook & Marcus Truschinski